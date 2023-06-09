B.League: Ray Parks extends contract with Nagoya

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. has agreed to extend his stay with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the Japan B.League.

The Dolphins announced the contract extension through their official social media post on Friday.

Parks, who averaged 11.03 points, 3.86 rebounds, 2.42 assists, 1.22 steals and 0.08 blocks for the Dolphins last season, was delighted.

"With great fans such as yourselves and a talented team who Is supported by a great company, I truly believe that we can make a good run at winning a championship for the city of Nagoya," he said.

"We will continue to build, learn and grow. Time to work and make y’all proud," added the former TNT star.