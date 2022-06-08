San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo will donate P200 for every point that he scores in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup to charity, the six-time Most Valuable Player said on Wednesday.

Fajardo made the pledge in coordination with the PBA, as the league will help determine the beneficiary of the San Miguel star's generosity.

"The Kraken" also intends to donate P1,000 for every three-pointer that he makes, as well as P100,000 should the Beermen make the finals of the conference.

Fajardo, who announced his plans together with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, will continue his donation throughout the league's 47th season.

The San Miguel center also has a scholarship program in his alma mater, the University of Cebu.