(UPDATED) De La Salle University completed a come-from-behind against Ateneo de Manila University with an emotional 5-set win in the second round of the Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Spikers stepped closer to a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final 4 with a 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 win.

Jolina dela Cruz led La Salle with 14 points on 12 attacks and 2 blocks.

The Lady Spikers improved to 10-3, completing a season sweep over their arch rivals Lady Eagles, who fell to 7-6.