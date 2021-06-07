Golf: Rory McIlroy congratulates Yuka Saso after historic win

A composite photo of Rory McIlroy during the Memorial Tournament, and Yuka Saso at the US Women's Open. Aaron Doster and Kyle Terada, USA Today Sports/Reuters.

Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy hailed Yuka Saso after her historic victory in the 76th U.S. Women's Open on Sunday.

Saso has famously modeled her swing after that of the Northern Irishman, and the Golf Channel's video of their nearly identical swings got McIlroy's attention.

"The way she sort of turns off the ball," McIlroy said, as quoted by USA Today. "That's sort of – like the way our heads both go at impact. There is some stuff there."

McIlroy said he has been watching the US Women's Open and offered Saso some straightforward advice ahead of the final round.

"Go finish it out today and get that trophy," McIlroy said in an Instagram story, which Saso confirmed that she saw.

"Rory mentioned me on Instagram and said 'Get that trophy,' and I did. So thank you Rory," said Saso, who tied South Korea's Park Inbee as the youngest champion at the women's game's oldest major.

Saso had to recover from two early double bogeys, and then held her nerve in a sudden-death playoff against Japan's Nasa Hataoka to clinch the historic win. She is the first golfer from the Philippines, male or female, to win a major championship.

And McIlroy was among those who praised her feat on social media.

"Everyone's going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now," said McIlroy, referring to Saso's routine of watching his swing on YouTube. "Congratulations!"

Everyone’s going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now. Congratulations! 🏆 https://t.co/oyKoFHgjz1 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 7, 2021

Saso has yet to meet McIlroy personally, though she has said that she hopes to do so at the Tokyo Olympics. The Filipina is provisionally qualified for the Games as she is currently ranked 22nd in the Olympic Golf Rankings, where the top 60 will earn tickets to Tokyo.

"That would be cool," McIlroy told USA Today of the possibility of meeting Saso. "I would like to."



