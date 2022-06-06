Real Betis set for football camp in PH

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino football players can earn the opportunity to train at the academy of Spanish club Real Betis through a series of talent identification camps in August.

This, as the Real Betis Academy on Tour will reach local shores in partnership with The Football Academy (TFA) Dubai and Acquire Football Training.

The three-day talent identification camp is open to male and female players from 16-23 years old. Two preliminary camps will be held at the Aboitiz Football Pitch in Lipa, Batangas on August 12-14, and at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite on August 19-21.

The players who make the cut will then get to showcase their talent and skill in front of Real Betis coaches in the final identification camp on August 26-28 at the Aboitiz Football Pitch in Lipa.

"I would say, binibigyan tayo ng chance and the experience, 'di ba. Kasi siyempre, ngayon pa lang nakikilala 'yung football sa atin dito sa Pilipinas," said Ryan Payson, the owner and head coach of Acquire Football and a former national team player.

"I think they're giving us a chance as a whole, in general, to experience European football. In terms of football, developing country pa lang tayo and I think this will be a good experience for our local talents," he added.

The players who are selected in the final identification camp will go to the Real Betis Academy in Seville, Spain in December 2022 for an all-expenses paid experience.

The Real Betis Academy on Tour will open in Reykjavik, Iceland in July before heading to Norway and Philippines in August. The camp will also make a stop in Dubai in September.

Payson welcomed the opportunity for Acquire Football to work not just with Real Betis but also TFA Dubai, an academy that specializes in developing pathways for football players.

"Acquire Football Training's main objective is player development," said Payson. "Its vision is to be the leading technical football training in the country, and producing well-disciplined, upright professional players to represent the Philippines internationally in the future."

The veteran coach has no doubt that Real Betis will have no shortage of talents to choose from in the Philippines.

"Ang problema talaga natin is exposure. Hindi naman tayo nagkakalayo sa mga neighboring countries natin sa game. Ang problema lang, exposure," said Payson.

The camp fee is P6,000 inclusive of an official training jersey of Real Betis ID Camp Philippines, and other freebies. For more information, visit Acquire Football Training on Instagram.