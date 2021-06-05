Golf: Yuka Saso takes solo lead at 2021 US Women’s Open

Yuka Saso plays her shot from the second tee during the second round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club on June 4, 2021. Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

A day after a strong start with a 2-under-par performance at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, the Philippines’ lone entry in the 2021 US Open Yuka Saso barged ahead into solo first place.

Saso fired a hot 4-under par in day 2 with 6 birdies and only 2 bogeys, the last 2 birdies coming in 2 of her last four holes to secure her solo lead.

Saso now has a cumulative score of 6-under par, edging out Korea’s Lee Jeongeun by a stroke and the US’ Megha Ganne and Megan Zhang who are at 4-under.

The 19-year-old Saso is now the only teenager to lead the US Open coming into round 3 since 2008, when Inbee Park won it all at age 19.

She told the media the key to her solid round was just being patient and enjoying the moment and that she was just grateful for her third opportunity to be at the US Open.

When asked what is key to being patient, she responded: "Stay patient and just be happy with the outcome."

A dangerous group of experienced players lurk not far behind the leaders including 10-time LPGA tour winner Shanshan Feng of China, who is in fifth place after two solid rounds.

Seven-time major winner Park, 11-time LPGA tour winner Lexi Thompson, and overnight co-leader Mel Reid are knotted at 2-under in a share for sixth place.

Defending champion A Lim Kim, 2014 champion Michelle Wie West, and 2010 champion Paula Creamer were among those who missed the cut.

This week marks the first time that the oldest women's major has been played at The Olympic Club, a course that has hosted five U.S. Opens. The club did not admit its first female member until 1992.

Credit: Video courtesy of USGA

- With reports from Reuters

