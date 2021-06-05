PBA says no problem seeing Kiefer play overseas, but live contract heart of issue

'That's the consequence of the handshake,' says PBA chair Vargas

The PBA on Saturday said the league too wants to see how Kiefer Ravena would fare playing professionally overseas, but he was bound to his existing contract with mother club NLEX.

League chairman Ricky Vargas emphasized that Ravena's uniform players' contract with the league and his club made it legally impossible for the former Blue Eagles superstar to suit up elsewhere.

"That's the consequence of making a handshake. I understand where the fans are coming from. Kiefer will hopefully stay with us. Mapapanood nila si Kiefer sa PBA," Vargas said in an online presser attended by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and board vice-chairman Bobby Rosales.

Japan B.League club Shiga Lakestars earlier this week announced that Ravena was joining the squad, and Ravena confirmed by saying he was ready to leave the PBA and NLEX.

Like fans, Marcial said he would like to see Ravena play in Japan, but the legal ramifications of such a move could not be ignored.

"Sa mga fans alam naman nating gusto nila, gusto din namin. Pero may kontrata tayong sinusunod. Basic lang. May kontrata eh, so talagang di natin pwedeng palagpasin 'yun," the commissioner said.

Vargas added: "Breaking the rule of contract and the rule of law will cause difficult precedents not only for us the PBA, but as well as for FIBA. FIBA is very strict with contracts and also SBP."

FIBA is the sport's world governing body.

The league's stand on Ravena's situation has drawn strong reaction from fans who wanted to see him strut his wares abroad.

