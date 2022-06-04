Photo from UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA – The UST Golden Tigresses hacked out a four-set win over the already-eliminated FEU Lady Tamaraws, halting a two-game losing streak in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball.

Despite being challenged, the Tigresses beat the Lady Tamaraws, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

UST remained in third place with an 8-4 card while FEU suffered its ninth consecutive loss to drop to 1-11.

Eya Laure spearheaded the Tigresses against with 19 points, receiving a solid backup from Ypril Tapia, who tallied 16 points.

After a tight first two sets, the Tigresses finally got their rhythm in the third frame that was sparked by FEU’s rotation errors, giving them a 13-9 lead.

The lead ballooned to 10 points after a drop ball from Maji Mangulabnan, 21-11. An attack error gave UST a 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth set, Laure and co. continued their onslaught as they headed to the first timeout with a 8-4 advantage capped by a Laure ace.

Tapia then took over the scoring chores for the Tigresses with a flurry of attacks for a 13-4 separation.

A rejection from Camille Victoria gave UST its biggest lead of the match at 12, 19-7.