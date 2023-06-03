Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. File photo

Young Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi carded a 75 for provisional joint 16th place in the weather-suspended second round of the Mizuho Americans Open-AJGA Juniors in New Jersey on Friday.

Malixi chipped in for eagle on No. 13, nearly holed in a long birdie try on the next but drained a five-footer off a solid approach on the 15th as she rallied from a four-over card after 10 holes marred by two double bogeys.

But she missed the 17th green off a fairway bunker and failed to get up and down, then overshot the 18th, chipping way past the hole and ending up with another bogey at the Liberty National Golf Club course.

Her 38 points in the second round are an improvement from a 31-point output off a 77 in the first round. However, she gained just a couple of spots after ending the first round tied for 18th.

Yana Wilson stayed in control after 36 holes of the juniors competition of the event held side-by-side with the centerpiece LPGA Tour. AJGA No. 1 player Gianna Clemente finished her round with 38 points from a 70 as she moved to second with 72 points in a tie with Michelle Liu and Sara Im, who matched 72s for 35 and 36 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso tottered with a 74 after a 69 and slipped from joint fifth to a share of 24th after 36 holes of the weather-delayed pro side of the $2.75 million championship now co-led by Minjee Lee and Cheyenne Knight.

Saso came away with three birdies but made three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 10 for a two-over card and a two-day total of 143, now six strokes behind Lee and Knight, who matched 137s outputs after a 64 and 68, respectively.

