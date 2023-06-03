Golf: Constantino targets third straight title at LPGT Valley

Harmie Constantino. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Harmie Constantino, fired-up by a playoff victory at Luisita and a come-from-behind win at Villamor, will chase a third straight championship in the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, which unwraps on June 6 in Antipolo.

No player has racked up three straight victories in the country's premier ladies circuit put up by ICTSI.

“I’ll just stick to my game plan – hit the fairways and greens and make the most of my birdie chances,” said Constantino after completing her triumphant rally at Villamor last week.

It will be a different challenge for Constantino, who posted a 16-over 231 total when she tied for third in last year’s Valley Ladies Challenge topped by top amateur Rianne Malixi, who outgunned the pro field and beat Chihiro Ikeda by 13 strokes.

Ikeda will be banking on her runner-up finish at Villamor to spark a title campaign while Sarah Ababa, Gretchen Villacencio, Florence Bisera and Daniella Uy are all keen on mounting their respective bids in the 54-hole championship.

Completing the cast are Sheryl Villacensio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza, Apple Fudolin, Korean Juyoung Yang, the comebacking Martina Miñoza and Lesley Icoy, and young guns Rev Alcantara and Monica Mandario.