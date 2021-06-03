Ravena vs. Ravena: Thirdy can't wait for first official game against Kiefer

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will play against each other in Japan's B.League. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The hype continues to build for Kiefer Ravena and his upcoming stint with the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

This, even as the PBA is adamant that the veteran guard cannot play in a different league because he has a live contract with the NLEX Road Warriors.

Among those most excited for Ravena is his younger brother Thirdy, who has already spent a season in the B.League with the San-En NeoPhoenix and recently signed a contract extension with the club.

San-En wasted no time in hyping up the future match-ups between the Ravena brothers, especially as the Lakestars and the NeoPhoenix both play in the Western Conference of the B.League.

"I'm definitely happy for him," Thirdy said in a brief interview posted on the team's official YouTube account. "He's been wanting to play overseas ever since he was young, so I know that his dream of playing outside of the Philippines has finally happened."

"I'm excited as well, because I know that I'm gonna face him. That game should be pretty exciting," he added.

When Shiga and San-En face off in the next B.League season, it will be the first time that Thirdy and Kiefer have played against each other in an official game.

They played together for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in 2014, as well as for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in February 2020. But they have yet to take the court as opponents.

"I've never played against him in an official game," said Ravena.

"Knowing that we're in the same Western Conference, I know that we're gonna play with each other," he also said. "A lot of people have been messaging me, and probably him, that they're very excited to watch us as well."

"We've never played (against) each other so that should be fun. And, yeah, I can't wait for that to happen."

Shiga won both of its matches against San-En last season, 100-73 and 81-77. Both teams failed to make the playoffs, with Shiga finishing sixth in the conference with a 23-36 record, and San-En at ninth with their 12-47 slate.

