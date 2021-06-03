Mobile Legends: Smart to partner with Moonton for MSC 2021

Handout photo

MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developers Moonton will be partnering with telco company Smart for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup that starts June 7.

The tournament, postponed last year due to the pandemic, will be held online.

Twelve teams from the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam will compete for a $150,000 prize pool.

Blacklist International and Execration will represent the Philippines in the tournament.

“Our esports athletes have proven that we Filipinos have what it takes to dominate competitive esports. We are rooting for them again at the MSC, which is a huge platform to showcase their skills in the international arena and inspire more Filipinos to cultivate their passion in gaming, hone their skills, and chase their dreams with a much bigger purpose like carrying our flag," Jane J. Basas, Smart’s Senior Vice President said in a press release.

Smart has also supported the Philippine national team in the Southeast Asian Games.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang fans can watch the tournament on Smart’s official Facebook page and on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s official social media channels.