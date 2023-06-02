PBA Images

Rain or Shine came alive in the second half to turn back Phoenix, 113-104, in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Stadium in Antipolo on Friday.

The Elasto Painters did heavy damage from the perimeter, connecting 14 triples to fend off the Fuel Masters.

Andrei Caracut and Nick Demusis scored 15 points each, while Rey Nambatac added 14 markers.

"Ito talaga ang pina-practice namin, gusto ni coach (Yeng Guiao) maraming tira at takbuhan kami," said Caracut.

"'Yung sistema naman ni coach kung sinong bukas tira mo, kundi magagalit talaga si coach."

After trailing in the opening quarter, Phoenix used good movement to seize a 54-50 halftime lead.

Rain or Shine retaliated in the third quarter, pouring 41 points by knocking down triples.

The Fuel Masters launched their final hurrah to threaten the Elasto Painters by pulling to within 101-108 in the last three minutes.

But veterans Leo Santillan, Beau Belga and Nambatac took charge for ROS.

Raul Soyud had 24 points for Phoenix, which lost its first game in the tour. Larry Muyang added 20.

