PBA: Ginebra's Joe Devance announces retirement

Barangay Ginebra forward Joe Devance celebrates with Christian Standhardinger after they won the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Days ahead of the opening of the PBA's 47th season, the league is set to lose one of its stalwarts.

Barangay Ginebra forward Joe Devance on Tuesday announced his retirement from basketball, after a storied career that spanned 16 years and saw him win 12 PBA championships.

"I have mixed feelings about this post. I have spent 30 years playing basketball and the past 16 years playing professional basketball in the PBA," Devance said in an Instagram post.

"I have made and built so many relationships within that time that will remain in my memories for a lifetime. All the battles that I went through with all of my brothers in my career have led me to this time," he added.

"I'm sad to say that now is the time to call it a career. I gave the game of basketball my body, mind and soul, everything I had. Now is the time to focus on my kids and family," he said.

The 40-year-old Devance was the first overall pick of the 2007 PBA Rookie Draft by Welcoat. He spent just one season with the franchise before being traded to the Alaska Aces, where he won his first championship in the 2010 Fiesta Conference.

Devance experienced even more success in the Purefoods franchise, where he was soon reunited with former coach Tim Cone and won five more titles, including a Grand Slam in 2014.

He was traded to Ginebra in 2015 where he once again played for Cone, and helped the Gin Kings win six titles -- the last of which was the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

"I want to thank all of the teams that I was a part of for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches that helped guide me throughout my career. Want to thank my family for being so understanding and letting me do what I need to do to win," said Devance.

"Most importantly I want to thank the wonderful fans of my beautiful country. Thank you for all of your support for all of the great times we had winning these championships! You guys are the best fans in the world and I please beg for you guys to still support the PBA," he added.

"I came into the PBA unsure of myself not knowing if i will be able to make it and now leaving the PBA with 12 championships! I have said it before and I'll say it again I am BLESSED!!!"

Among those who paid tribute to Devance was Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who said: "Thank you for inspiring us." NLEX and Shiga guard Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, said he was honored to have briefly been teammates with Devance in 2019.

Devance retires as an eight-time All-Star and a three-time member of the PBA Mythical Second Team.

The PBA opens its 47th season on Sunday, though Barangay Ginebra until the next week when they play Blackwater on June 12 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.