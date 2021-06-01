VisMin Cup: Kapatagan taps Tey Teodoro, Renz Palma for Mindanao leg

Renz Palma will be one of the go-to guys of Kapatagan in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Kapatagan is banking on a pair of dynamic guards in its first foray in professional basketball in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The Buffalo Braves' backcourt will be anchored by former Jose Rizal University star Teytey Teodoro and former University of the East swingman Renz Palma.

Joining them are Ryan Costelo and Shaq Alanes, as well as Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Christian Fajarito and Alex Mandreza. The Knights are looking to secure a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Board, which will allow them to play in the VisMin Cup while keeping their NCAA eligibility.

Joining Fajarito in the frontline are Jay Ar Ng Sang, Jamil Gabawan, and homegrown big Paul Siarot.

Completing the squad are Eduardo Doroteo, King Astrero, Genmar Bragais, Marlon Monte, and Lanao Del Norte's own Joel Sollano, Carlos Tabaquero, Jeames Incio, and Jeoffrey Acain.

Despite having only a few weeks to prepare for the league, Buffalo Braves head coach Cris Bautista is embracing the challenge put in front of him by team owner Harrison Young.

"Ang maganda sa backcourt natin ngayon is hindi ako nag-re-rely sa pure point guards sa lineup ko. Ang real point guard sa team ko is Ryan lang. Lahat ng perimeter ko like sila Teytey and Renz can bring the ball down and set plays," said Bautista, who will be joined by Al Vergara, Dabert Candado, Nino Matig-A, and Timoteo Gatchalian on the sidelines.

"This is going to be a running team."

The team will only get to meet each other later this week, which is why Bautista is not setting lofty goals for his squad at the moment.

"Ang problema ko ngayon, 'yung ibang teams nasa Mindanao na. Pero once we get there, I hope na we can fast-track games. Sa games na lang kami mag-aadjust. Kaya our goal is to make the playoffs first," he explained.

The league has yet to announce the venue and start date of the Mindanao Leg that will feature nine teams.

Plans to start the Mindanao Leg of the VisMin Super Cup were pushed back, as Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur, Cagayan De Oro, Agusan del Sur, and Butuan are under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, while Davao City, Iligan City, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur are under GCQ.

