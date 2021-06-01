NBA: Fan faces charges, Wizards arena ban after running onto court

A fan is tackled by security on the floor as Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) looks in the second half against the Washington Wizards during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Capital One Arena. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



A fan ran onto the court during play at the Philadelphia 76ers-Washington Wizards playoff game and was apprehended by security.

The fan will be banned from Capital One Arena and could face criminal charges, according to a statement from Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the Wizards and the building.

"During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court," said the statement, posted on social media. "He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD."

Eyewitnesses at the game said the fan breached security, jumped and slapped a backboard while the 76ers and Wizards were at the other end of the court. While a security guard tackled the fan to the ground, possession changed hands and both teams started heading in the fan's direction.

Sixers center Dwight Howard was seen standing over the fan and potentially speaking to him for a few moments.

It marks the latest in a string of incidents between NBA fans and players since the start of the postseason and an overall return to full or mostly-full capacity in most arenas.

A Boston Celtics fan was arrested and banned from TD Garden after throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The fan has since been charged with felony assault and battery.

A New York Knicks fan spat on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young last Wednesday and earned a ban from Madison Square Garden. And on the same night, a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook at Wells Fargo Center as he was heading into the locker room with an injury.

RELATED VIDEO: