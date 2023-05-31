Over 100 coaches take part in PNVF program

Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (center) with the organizers and participants of the Luzon National Coaching Certificate Course. PNVF/Handout.



MANILA -- Over 100 coaches participated in the Luzon leg of the National Coaching Certificate Course, organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

A total of 112 male and 12 female coaches joined the PNVF activity, where national team shot-callers Sergio Veloso and Jorge Edson Souza de Brito of Brazil served as the primary resource speakers.

"We didn’t expect the heavy turnout but it goes to show that volleyball is now a major team sport in the country," said PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, who explained that the course is part of the federation's effort to support the FIVB global coaching program.

Aside from Veloso and de Brito, also speaking during the event were PNVF auditor and head of rules and referees commission Yul Benosa, Odjie Mamon, Christian Fernandez, Norman Miguel and Karl Chan.

Project director and organizer Oliver Mora said the class ballooned following the accommodation of walk-in participants coming from the provinces, including Vigan City, Puerto Princesa City and Legazpi.

The Eastern and Central Visayas leg of the coaching course is currently on-going until Sunday. It will be followed by the Southern Mindanao Leg in Davao City from June 14 to 18, Western Visayas Leg in Dumangas (Iloilo) from June 21 to 25 and the Northern Mindanao Leg in Cagayan de Oro City from June 27 to July 1.

The participants of the Luzon leg were awarded free tickets to the Volleyball Nations League Men’s Competition the federation is hosting from July 4 to 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.