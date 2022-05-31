MANILA -- The "adobo gang" is back.

Team Secret secured the Valorant Champions Tour - PH Stage 2 challengers title after routing Oasis Gaming (3-1) in their grand finals showdown.

It's sweet redemption for Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, Riley "witz" Go and Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera, after finishing sixth in Stage 1 as they grappled with the added competitiveness in the PH Valorant scene.

Oasis Gaming, who clawed its way from the lower bracket, will end its campaign at second place.

Both squads weathered through four overtimes in the Icebox Map, with Team Secret taking the last two kills to get on the scoreboard.

They went ahead and took Ascent, banking behind a dominant first half.

Oasis used a strong second half in the Breeze map to prolong the series.

But Team Secret handily overwhelmed Team Secet in the Haven map, running riot through a dominant first half and snowballing from there.

Team Secret earned the lion's share of a $30,000 prize pool.

Both finalists, along with RRQ Philippines, will represent the country in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage 2 challengers and are set to compete against APAC powerhouse teams from June.