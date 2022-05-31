Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM

MANILA - Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he was proud and "very happy with the results" the Philippine national team achieved in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"It is not really in the winning, but going there just to give a country an image. Maligaya ako na madaming medalya ang nakuha natin," he said during a ceremonial event at Malacañang.

The President conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kamagi to medalists. He also turned over incentives to Filipino athletes.

Duterte, who will step down from office this June, received a new national team jacket from the Philippine Sports Commission.

Despite stop-and-go preparations in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino athletes finished the Games with one of their most productive showings away from their home country.

The Philippines scooped up 51 gold medals and more than 200 overall.

The country was behind host Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, which finished in that order.