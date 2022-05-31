San Juan coach apologizes for spitting on Valenzuela's Casajeros

Valenzuela's Lord Casajeros was spat upon by a San Juan assistant coach during their MPBL game on Monday night. Photo courtesy of the MPBL on Facebook.



MANILA, Philippines -- San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia on Tuesday apologized for spitting on Valenzuela's Lord Casajeros during a Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) game at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Garcia's San Juan squad was playing against Valenzuela City in an eventful game on Monday night, with Casajeros and San Juan's Judel Fuentes in particular figuring in heated exchanges.

Replays showed that after a near confrontation between the two players, Garcia spat on Casajeros' shoulder. The player later showed proof of the incident on camera.

"Nakakababa ng pagkatao ang ginawa niya sa 'kin. Nirerespeto ko s'ya pero bakit ganon ang ginawa n'ya," Casajeros said in response to a comment on Instagram.

Garcia, who was ejected from the game, publicly apologized, acknowledging that what he did was "unacceptable and unprofessional."

"This sport saved my life. It gave me an opportunity to have something so much better than what I used to have and deserve. And because of this, it has been my life mission to make this opportunity available to more players," he said.

"Sadly, my actions last night did not in any way reflect my personal mission nor reciprocate what basketball has given me, a second chance in life," he admitted.

Garcia apologized to Casajeros and the organization of Valenzuela City and San Juan City, as well as the MPBL management.

"My behavior does not in any way represent your good city and organization," he said. "The incident was regrettable and inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions."

While insisting that he was not making any excuses for what he did, Garcia also pointed out that incident was "triggered by multiple uncalled-for events amongst players."

"I was merely asking for a player to stop hurting one of our players but was met by multiple foul languages. The protective coach in me felt the need to find a way to make this player stop what he was doing," he said.

"But ultimately, the end does not justify the means," he added. "My actions were uncalled for and I could have handled it so much better. There is no place for that behavior in sports."

"I am truly truly sorry. I am fully committed to setting my path straight and winning the community's trust back. I seek for everyone's forgiveness and accept the full consequences of the incident."

The incident has drawn attention from the basketball community, with Magnolia star guard Paul Lee pointing out that there is still a pandemic. Former pro Doug Kramer called the action "disgusting" and called for "major sanctions."