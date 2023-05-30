PSC eyes better preps for Team PH in Asian Games

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann and Commissioner Fritz Gaston congratulate national athletes along with other viewers of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. PSC/Handout.



MANILA -- After overseeing Filipino athletes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is now looking for ways to better serve them heading into the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

"There are rooms for improvement," said PSC chairman Richard Bachmann during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday.

During the forum, Bachmann discussed his experience in the Cambodia SEA Games, where he witnessed the Filipino athletes compete and deliver 58 gold, 85 silver and 117 bronze medals.

He stressed the importance of providing the needs of the important needs during the competition itself like providing separate rooms in the hotel where the physical therapists can attend to the athletes.

"We need ultrasound and laser machines. I didn’t find any. We should bring our own machines. We will make improvements for the coming Asian Games," Bachmann guaranteed.

"The key is for the commissioner in charge (of certain sports) to understand the sport and how to improve the sport. Hindi tayo tagabigay lang ng pera. The PSC will step up," he added.

Joining Bachmann in the forum were PSC commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston and Edward Hayco.

All three commissioners reiterated the need to upgrade the training facilities for members of the national pool, put up a nationwide grassroots program and find ways to strengthen the selection process for international competitions.

"Dapat talaga ma-upgrade ang facilities natin para hindi na kailangan pumunta pa sila sa ibang lugar to hone their skills. Kailangan din more exposure lalu na yung sa high level," said Coo.



The PSC also plans to consult with the different NSAs (national sports associations) that were represented in Cambodia and find out where and how some of them failed to deliver.

"Dapat may assessment," said Coo.

Gaston, a former PBA player like Bachmann, reiterated Coo’s statement.

"We are athletes, we know their needs. We need to provide better and more competitive facilities. But we also have to be critical in terms of selection," he said.

Hayco, for his part, pushed for grassroots development, and hoped that his success with the Cebu Sports Commission can be carried over nationwide.

