Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts at Parc ferme after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 28, 2023. Christian Bruna, EPA-EFE.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen remains unstoppable as he clinched his fourth race victory this season to maintain the winning streak for Red Bull.

Verstappen started on pole position and remained on the lead throughout the 78 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix, in the shortest circuit of the 2023 Formula 1 calendar.

The rain shower that ensued around halfway through the Sunday race caused collisions, barrier clippings, and traffic as drivers went on to pit to change for intermediate tyres fit for the wet track.

However, incidents in this main race were more tame compared to the crashes that took place in practice sessions involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in FP2 and Lewis Hamilton in FP3, and during the qualifying session that saw Red Bull’s Sergio Perez’s disastrous crash.

Perez, known for dominating the street circuits, finished P16 from starting P20.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes team of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, now equipped with their highly-anticipated W14 upgrades with new floor, front suspension, cooling system and sidepod, finished P4 and P5, respectively.

Front-row sitter Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin maintained his P2 position, as did P3 qualifier Esteban Ocon to claim his third career podium and Alpine’s first podium win this season.

“From the first day, from the simulator, all the practice sessions, we improved the car from beginning to end. We didn't make a wrong [decision] at any time even when we put the inter tyres, it was the perfect lap to do so,” Ocon said post-race.

“I'm just enjoying the moment. It’s been a while since I've been on the podium and I hope this is the first of many,” he added.

His first podium was in the 2020 Sakhir GP where he finished second. His second podium and maiden F1 career race win was in Hungarian GP in 2021.

Ocon's performance also had fans voting for him as the Driver of the Day.

Ocon currently stands 9th in the running for the world championship with 21 points. The Red Bull pair of Verstappen and Perez leads with 144 and 105, respectively. Alonso is in third place with 93.