Mobile Legends: Smart Omega eliminated in MPL7 after crumbling to Execration

MANILA - Smart Omega are ending their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 7 campaign after being trampled by Execration in a 3-2 thriller Friday evening.

It was a dismal playoff campaign for the Smart Omega squad which started off in the upper bracket but proceeded to lose two matches in a row.

Execration put up a good start against the Season 6 champions thanks to the Bane strategy of Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, as they were able to create an opening for the rest of Execration to bust through Smart Omega’s turrets by distracting their opponents, taking the first game.

Smart Omega had up a quick match in Game 2 behind a stellar performance by Salic “Hadjizy” Imam's Hayabusa to level the series.

Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira and Hadjizy Imam put on a show as Selena and Benedetta to force a deciding match.

But ultimately it was Execration that put on a clinic with the entire squad containing Toshi’s Harith early enough and use the early-game heroes to their advantage by obliterating their opponent’s turrets.

Smart Omega showed signs of life, and with Toshi’s Harith earning his full build. But it was quite late as Execration had already wiped out all of Smart Omega’s turrets and use this to their advantage in securing victory.

Smart Omega kept its lineup intact entering the league. With coach Anthony “Ynot” Senedrin being appointed head caoch with the departure of Steven “DaleDalus” Vitug, who transferred to Aura PH.

Last year's finalists ended their MPL7 campaign at second place in Group B, next to Blacklist International, and secured their spot in the upper bracket

They however lost their match against Aura PH in their play-off matchup and were placed on the brink of elimination.

EXECRATION

Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua

Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic

Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog

Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas

Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

SMART OMEGA