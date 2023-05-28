Jerrick Ahanmisi was one of eight players in double figures for Magnolia in their preseason blowout of Blackwater. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia completed a 117-83 blowout of Blackwater despite missing several of their key pieces in the PBA on Tour exhibition games at Ynares Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

The Hotshots played without Calvin Abueva, Jio Jalalon and Russell Escoto, but this did not stop them from piling a 40-point lead against a hapless Bossing squad.

Abu Tratter, Jerrick Ahanmisi and Mark Barroca scored 14 markers each while holding down Blackwater to just 11 points in the second quarter.

James Laput and Aris Dionisio chipped in 12 points each in the Hotshots' first win of the preseason.

James Sena scored 11 points for Blackwater which only enjoyed a 1-point lead in the early goings.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 117 – Tratter 14, Ahanmisi 14, Barroca 14, Dionisio 12, Laput 12, Lee 11, Eriobu 10, Dela Rosa 9, Mendoza 8, Murrell 3, Reavis 0

BLACKWATER 83 – Sena 11, McCarthy 10, Ilagan 10, Ular 9, Amer 8, Casio 6, Suerte 6, Rosario 6, Hill 6, Escoto 5, Ayonayon 3, Taha 2, Publico 1, Banal 0, DiGregorio 0

QUARTERS: 31-19, 68-30, 90-57, 117-83

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.