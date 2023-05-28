FilOil: La Salle staves off Ateneo in preseason clash

La Salle point guard Even Nelle. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- De La Salle University rekindled its rivalry with Ateneo de Manila University and bested the Blue Eagles for their eighth straight win, 72-59, in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan City.

After a tight first half, the Green Archers banked on a 23-13 third quarter and broke away in the second half to keep the Blue Eagles winless in three games.

Even Nelle's 12 points, seven assists, and three rebounds led DLSU to remain undefeated, while Mark Nonoy, Kevin Quiambao, and Vincent David scored 11 each. Michael Philips also posted a double-double of 10 markers and 10 boards.

Leading the way for Ateneo was Kai Ballungay with 18 points and six rebounds, and Ian Espinosa and Jose Credo scored nine and seven, respectively.

In an NCAA meet, Lyceum of the Philippines University defeated Colegio de San Juan De Letran, 66-59, to improve to 4-2.

The Knights were able to erase a 17-point lead and got to as close as four, 63-59, after a Deo Cuajao four-point play with a little over two minutes left in the game, but the Pirates were able to weather the Letran storm and finally shut the door on their Intramuros neighbors with a triple from John Barba.

He finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Gyle Montaño scored 13 points and 3 boards. Shawn Umali also imposed his presence with an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Cuajao led the now 4-2 Knights with 25 points built on six three-pointers, and veteran Kurt Reyson scored eight points and four dimes.

Another Intramuros-based squad successfully finished its assignment after Mapua University bested San Sebastian College-Recolletos, 71-61.

The Cardinals were powered by John Dalisay's 17 points plus a pair of rebounds and assists, and helping him was Warren Bonifacio's 12 points and five boards en route to their second straight win to post a 5-2 record.

San Sebastian failed to ride their previous win against JRU and fall to 2-5, as only Alex Desoyo scored in double digits with 15 points and three boards. Following him was Romel Calahat with nine points and 12 rebounds, and Rafael Are with eight markers.

In the first game, University of the East got one over Centro Escolar University, 67-59.

Leading the Red Warriors was Delvion Jackson with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists, while Noy Remogat put up 15 points, four boards, and dished out five assists to improve to 2-4 in Group B.

The Scorpions, who fell to 1-4, were led by Franz Diaz's 14 points, and Dave Bernabe's 12 points and 12 boards.