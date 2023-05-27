Marcial gets fresh 3-year term as PBA commissioner

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Images

The PBA Board of Governor has given Willie Marcial a three-year extension as league commissioner.

This means the 61-year-old Marcial will stay as the league chief until the 2026-27 season.

Chairman Ricky Vargas and the rest of the board of governors expressed their confidence for Marcial, who has been league commissioner since 2018.

"The commissioner was overwhelmingly extended to another three years," said Vargas, who made the announcement at the conclusion of the annual planning session held at the Warwick Hotel in Paris, France.

Marcial, the 10th commissioner in the 48-year-history of the PBA, thanked the board for the continued support despite the many challenges the league met during his first six years in office.

He thanked Vargas for his vote of confidence.

"Suwerte ako kasi siya lagi ang chairman ko," he said of Vargas.

Meanwhile, Atty. Ogie Narvasa was appointed by the board as corporate secretary for PBA properties.

The son of the late Chief Justice Andres Narvasa III is going to work hand in hand with PBA legal counsel Atty. Melvin Mendoza.