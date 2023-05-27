Boxing: Underdog Jerusalem all set WBO title defense vs Puerto Rico's Collazo

Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo. Photo from Sanman Boxing

The WBO title fight for the minimum weight belt is good to go.

Bukidnon’s Melvin Jerusalem will make his first title defense on Saturday Night (Sunday morning) in Indio California against Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

Jerusalem, who is coming in as the underdog, won the title this past January weighed in at 104.6 pound at the eve of the fight.

The challenger, who sports a 6-0 record weighed in at the limit at 105 pounds on the dot.

The 29-year-old Jerusalem, who is promoted by Sanman, is coming into his US debut with a 20-2 record. He won the world title in Japan last January 6th by knocking out Masataka Taniguchi in Japan.

“It motivates me more knowing that I am the champion and yet the underdog in this fight. As much as possible I don’t want to take chances of leaving the outcome of the fight to the judges," said the Filipino in Philboxing.

"It is my first title defense and I will not just give away my belt. I want to be champion for a long time and I will show on Sunday why I am a world champion."

In the meantime, the Miguel Cotto promoted Collazo looks to make history by winning a world title in only his seventh professional fight.

The fight, will be featured on the Golden Boy on DAZN card headlined by welterweights Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young.