National Academy of Sports to offer full scholarships to student-athletes

Talented student-athletes can hone their skills at the newly-established National Academy of Sports. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Set for its inaugural school year, the National Academy of Sports (NAS) will offer full scholarships in secondary education to Filipino student-athletes.

Created through Republic Act No. 11470, the NAS was institutionalized to recognize and develop exceptionally talented students from all sectors, including indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

Pursuant to the law, the NAS System is an attached institution of the Department of Education, in close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

"We are having a National Academy of Sports for those who want to take up sports not only as something they do as they are growing up, but also as a profession, as a way of learning more about the science of the body," Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said.

"The virtues of honesty and sportsmanship will also be developed at the NAS," she assured.

NAS executive director Josephine Joy Reyes gave an overview of the institution's enhanced secondary program in sports during the pilot episode of "Usapang DepEd Sports Season 2."

"NAS will provide full scholarship upon entry at Grade 7 or in Junior High Schools up to Grade 12. They will also be given reasonable monthly stipend, free board and lodging, as well as school and training uniforms," Reyes explained.

"NAS will also provide them exposure to compete internationally and represent the country in qualified sports competitions. With their athletic performance during their stay in the school system, pwede rin silang maging exchange students so their talents will be honed even more," she added.

Reyes assured that the newly-established sports institution will also prioritize the academic performance of the young athletes, as NAS will implement a holistic, enhanced sports curriculum.

