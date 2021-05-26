Mobile Legends: Aura PH outlast Smart Omega in long upper bracket opener

After a long matchup that spilled through the night, Aura PH advanced to the next level in the upper bracket after a thrilling 3-2 bout against Smart Omega the Season 7 playoffs of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, Wednesday.

Both squads weathered a record-breaking Game 1 match-up that lasted for about 47 minutes. Some 24 minutes into Game 1, Aura PH was seconds away into taking Game 1, as Killuash was one hit away from obliterating Smart Omega’s base 24 minutes into Game 1.

He took out Salic “Hadjizy” Imam’s Ling in the process, but Adrian “Toshi” Bacalloi’s Harith arrived in the nick of time to kill him off.

Aura PH tried to split push once more about 45 minutes with two players in, but Smart Omega acted on it much quicker, taking down the pushing players and staging a counter push to eventually win the long stand-off.

Aura PH quickly leveled in Game 2, thanks to Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales’s Harith which sported a 7-2-6 kill-death-assist scorecard.

Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro’s Claude in Game 3 lifted them a game closer into taking the match, participating in 92 percent of the kills, with a 2-0-9 KDA record.

Smart Omega kept Aura PH to just 3 kills as they forced a deciding match in Game 4.

Earlier into Game 5, Smart Omega seemed poised to take the series as it took out all of Aura PH's turrets.

But some 33 minutes into another long match, Lord Hadess' Ling turned the momentum in favor of Aura PH by taking the lord, giving them an advantage and eventually securing the series.

With the results, Smart Omega are relegated to the lower bracket, placing themselves a loss away from elimination.

ROSTER

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro