Pinoys get chance to see FIBA Asia Cup trophy

The FIBA Asia Cup trophy. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino fans have the opportunity to see the prestigious FIBA Asia Cup trophy, as it makes a stop in Manila ahead of the tournament in July.

The FIBA Asia Cup trophy is touring several countries ahead of the competition scheduled for July 12 to 24 in Jakarta, Indonesia, in a bid to further promote the sport and build up excitement for the tournament in the region.

Unveiled during the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 Draw ceremony in Beirut, the trophy stands 55 centimeters high and is almost entirely made of silver, and features a silver-plated band engraved with the trophy name.

The FIBA Asia Cup trophy was unveiled at the PLDT headquarters in Makati City this week, with Gilas Pilipinas standouts SJ Belangel and Ange Kouame among those who first saw the hardware.

Filipino fans will also get the chance to see it up close in the Smart store at the SM Mall of Asia on Thursday, May 26, from 5:30 p.m. onwards.

"Following the FIBA World Cup trophy tour last February, this is another opportunity for Filipino basketball fans to experience having another prestigious icon up close," said Jude H. Turcuato, FVP and Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

"Gilas Pilipinas also had a great run to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup, and we hope to inspire them as they prepare to play for the trophy in July," he added.

Smart is a global partner of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The global event will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will hold its final phase here in the Philippines in August next year.