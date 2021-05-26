NBA: Lakers bounce back, tie series against Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with teammates against the Phoenix Suns during the first half in game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Los Angeles Lakers got a superb performance from Anthony Davis in a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Davis took responsibility for the Lakers' defeat in Game 1, and made up for it with a 34-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist effort as they tied the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists, and Dennis Schroder added 24 points for the Lakers.

The Suns, seeded second in the Western Conference, were hampered as Chris Paul played limited minutes due to a shoulder injury. The veteran point guard had six points and five assists in just 23 minutes of action.

DeAndre Ayton led Phoenix with 22 points and 10 assists.

