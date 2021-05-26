FIBA: Gilas 3X3 ends Day 1 of OQT with lopsided defeat to Slovenia

The Gilas Pilipinas 3X3 team absorbed its second straight defeat in Day 1 of the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament against Slovenia Wednesday in Graz, Austria.

Although the Filipinos were more energetic compared to their opening game loss to Qatar, they still suffered a lopsided defeat against the Slovenians, 21-11.

Joshua Munzon and CJ Perez scored more points in the game while Mo Tautuaa and Santi Santillan were more active in defense.

But they failed to curb the more fluid, passing game by the experienced Slovenians who were made up of Adin Kavgic, Anze Shebovt, Gasper Ovnik and Simon Finzgar.

From a 6-3 lead, the Slovenians quickly opened the game wide to 16-6.

Gilas tried to rally with a long jumper from Munzon and a single handed jam from Perez, but this did not stop the Slovenians from picking its first win in the tournament.

Munzon had seven points, while Perez finished with three.

The Philippines fell to a 0-2 record in Group C, which jeopardizes its campaign to win a slot in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Philippines will next tackle Dominican Republic and France on Friday.

FROM THE ARCHIVES