Football: Thomas Dooley back as Azkals head coach

Philippines head coach Thomas Dooley gestures during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Nepal at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in this March 28, 2017 file photo. Mark Cristino, EPA

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Thomas Dooley, who steered the Philippines to a maiden appearance in the AFC Asian Cup in 2018, has been appointed as head coach of the Azkals anew.

Dooley confirmed on Facebook that he is returning to his post, saying that he "can't wait to get started."

"We will change the direction we have been going for the last 4 years," said Dooley. "I am honored to coach our beloved team again. Players will be honored to wear this jersey with pride. Not just talking about it, showing it ON THE FIELD."

The Philippine Football Federation formally announced Dooley's appointment on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Football Federation has announced the appointment of Thomas Dooley as head coach of the Men's National Team. 🇵🇭



Dooley will be taking charge of the team that will see action in AFC Asian Cup qualifying from June 8 to 14 in Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/rJiVC8Dyqf — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) May 25, 2022

"We would like to welcome Coach Thomas Dooley back with the men's national team," PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said in a statement.

"We trust that he can take the team to greater heights in his second stint as head coach. We wish him and the team well as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers next month," he added.

Dooley is set to lead the team as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Mongolia next month -- essentially picking up from where he left off four years ago. The 61-year-old coach steered the Philippines to a 2-1 victory against Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in March 2018 -- a win that secured their place in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The coach's contract was not renewed after that historic triumph.

"We will take the success back to where we left off together 4 years ago. I know it's easier said than done. It will be difficult, but we will make it. We will fight, we will play football and we will win again," Dooley said.

"Let's start together to help the Philippines Men's National Team succeed," he added. "Thank you PFF for the trust. You will not regret it."

The Azkals will travel to Mongolia in June to face the host nation, Yemen, and Palestine for a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. They will need to either win their group or be among the five best second-placed teams to secure qualification to the tournament in China next year.

Per the PFF, the Azkals will have a training camp in Manila from May 26 to June 3 before the qualifiers, set for June 8 to 14.

