PSC receives P2.1-M remittance from PCSO

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of P2,145,110.47 was remitted by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), in a simple ceremony at the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City, Tuesday.

PCSO private secretary 2 Marie Louise Serojales and account specialist Joseph Porto formally turned over the check to PSC cashier Marini Negado, the first remittance this year.

"Ang PCSO ay kaagapay ng gobyerno para magbigay tulong sa buong Pilipinas. Despite the pandemic, we are mandated to give our contributions, especially to the PSC," said Serojales

Under Section 26 of the Republic Act 6847, the PCSO is mandated by law to remit 30% of its charity fund and proceeds of six sweepstakes lottery draws per year to the sports agency, which will be used for the PSC's sports development programs.

"We are grateful for the unending support of PCSO to our sports programs. Our vision won’t be possible without support from agencies like them. Malaking tulong po ito para lalo naming mapagbuti ang aming mga programa. Maraming salamat po," said PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

Among the grassroots programs of the PSC are Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, Children’s Games, and the Indigenous Peoples Games.

The charity agency also sent their well wishes to Team Philippines who will see action at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8, and the 31st Southeast Asian Games from November 21 until December 2 to be staged in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Sana itong aming mandatory contributions kahit paano ay makapagdagdag ng tulong sa ating mga atleta. Sana ay magkaroon tayo ng pag-asa na makakuha ng gintong medalya sa darating na Tokyo Olympics at SEA Games," said Serojales.

Last year, the charity agency released more than P1.8 million to the government sports arm aside from the P2.3 million in 2019, the same year when the country hosted and claimed the overall championship of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.