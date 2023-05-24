Manila Youth Football League attracts 88 teams

A total of 88 teams from 19 different clubs joined the Metro Manila Youth Football League (MY Football League). Handout photo.

MANILA -- A total of 88 teams from 19 different clubs competed in the Metro Manila Youth Football League (MY Football League) over the weekend.

The two-day event, held at Circuit Makati, served as the preliminaries for the upcoming eight-weekend tournament set on September-November 2023. It also featured scholars supported by MFC Foundation, teams from Gawad Kalinga Japanese Football Club (JFC) and Antipolo among others.

Makati FC bagged four titles, ruling the 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015 age-group categories, while PSA emerged triumphant in the 2016 and 2017 sections.

Makati FC bested Perpetual FC in the 2008 final and captured the 2009 title at the expense of Pontevedra. The team also ruled in the 2014 category by beating Tanauan FC and the 2015 section by defeating Clark International Football Academy (CIFA).

Not to be outdone was PSA, which topped Tanauan FC in 2016 and CIFA in 2017.

Meanwhile, Team Ilonggas won the newly added mixed open division, beating Makati FC.

Completing the podium finishers are Antipolo FC (2008), CIFA (2009), JFC (2014), Mendiola FC (2015), Makati FC (2016) and Makati FC 2 (Mixed Open).