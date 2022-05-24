Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial has arrived home following his successful campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Marcial, now a 4-time SEA Games gold medalist aside from being an Olympic bronze medalist, showed on YouTube the ongoing construction of his boxing gym at the back of his residence in Barangay San Jose in Tagaytay City.

"Nakakatuwa 'no? Narating na 'ko sa bahay at masaya ako sa nakita na paunti-unti may improvement ang future gym natin. Lalong nakaka-inspire. Nai-imagine ko na kung saan ang punching bag natin doon, 'yung ring. Nakaka-excite," he said in his video.

The gym will house a boxing ring, complete with equipment and sleeping quarters.

Marcial’s Tagaytay residence is one of the brand-new houses and lots given to the Tokyo Olympics medalists as part of their reward.

Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio are his next-door neighbors.

Marcial also thanked his fans for their support in his SEA Games quest.

He won his fourth gold medal by stopping his East Timorese opponent in the finals of the middleweight division of the SEA Games.

"From the bottom of my heart, maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga Pilipinong sumubaybay, sumuporta, at nag dasal para sa aking laban. Ang gintong medalya po na ito na aking nakuha sa 31st SEA Games Vietnam ay para sa Diyos, sa aking pamilya, at sa inyong lahat na mainit ang supporta sa Philippine boxing team," he said in a separate Facebook post.