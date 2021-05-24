WATCH: TNT incorporates aqua training to conditioning program

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA are finding unique ways to maximize their training camp in Ilocos Norte.

The latest videos sent by the team to the PBA showed that aside from the usual on-court drills and scrimmages, the Tropang GIGA have also incorporated aqua training into their program.

The team spent about an hour at the pool in Fort Ilocandia.

This is the first time that TNT incorporated the workout in its program to break away from the monotony of its twice-a-day practices at the Ilocos Centennial Arena.

Aside from TNT, the Meralco Bolts are also training in Laoag upon the invitation of Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Manotoc.

The Tropang GIGA are expected to complete their camp by the end of the month.

The team is still waiting for rookie Mikey Williams to join the squad. The No. 4 overall pick is in the United States, where he is looking to complete his COVID-19 vaccination before leaving for the Philippines.