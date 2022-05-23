PBA: Rain or Shine rookies ink contracts

Gian Mamuyac was one of three rookies signed by Rain or Shine to contracts ahead of the new PBA season. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Monday officially signed three of their rookies to contracts, the team announced.

Gian Mamuyac, Shaun Ildefonso, and Jhonard Clarito all inked their first contracts with the team after being selected by Rain or Shine in the PBA Season 47 Draft last May 15.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Ateneo de Manila University's Mamuyac was taken with the fifth overall pick, while National University's Ildefonso was selected 10th overall. ROS took Clarito as the fifth pick in the second round.

Mamuyac and Ildefonso were also selected to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool by head coach Chot Reyes ahead of the draft proceedings.

"Ready for the next chapter," said Mamuyac, who was accompanied by agent PJ Pilares in his contract signing.

In Rain or Shine, Mamuyac reunites with former collegiate teammates Mike Nieto and Anton Asistio.