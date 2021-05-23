Ange Koume already receiving offers to play overseas

MANILA, Philippines -- Newly naturalized center Ange Kouame has already received offers to play in foreign leagues, including the NBA G League.

Kouame, who hails from the Ivory Coast, said in a recent appearance on the 2OT x Crossover podcast that he has gotten offers after playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

"There (are) offers," said Kouame, who last week officially received Filipino citizenship. "I have a lot of offers now, especially in Asia and in Europe."

"A couple of people have asked me to play in the G League," he added. "But we will see what's coming, and what will happen in the coming years."

Kouame has been a major factor in Ateneo's success in the past two UAAP seasons. He won Rookie of the Year honors in Season 81 -- the first foreign student-athlete to do so -- before anchoring the Blue Eagles' perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 82.

In his sophomore season, Kouame put up averages of 12.5 points, 11.79 rebounds, and 3.86 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field in just under 25 minutes of action per contest.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) deemed him a candidate for naturalization last year, an opportunity that Kouame embraced. He is expected to start playing for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers this June in Clark, Pampanga.

While his focus is on his upcoming Gilas Pilipinas stint, Kouame also acknowledges that playing in foreign leagues will be good for his continued development as a basketball player.

"I think overseas will be a good goal for me," said Kouame. "I believe that I think I'm gonna go overseas, but of course, it will depend on how it's gonna be and what will be my role in the team."

"But it's all about my growth and me learning more about the game, and getting better," added the center, who has already had a taste of international basketball when he played in the 2018 William Jones Cup with Ateneo.

Another possibility is for Kouamre to play in the PBA.

"That can be a consideration," he said.

Kouame also still has three seasons of eligibility left with the Blue Eagles.

