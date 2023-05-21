Golf: Fully-fit Jahns eyes breakthrough in ICTSI Villamor

Golfer Keanu Jahns. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Keanu Jahns returns to Villamor with hopes of scoring a breakthrough win, after falling short in his last stint at the military course.

Now free from the injury that sidelined him since yielding the ICTSI Villamor Match Play crown last December, Jahns is confident that he can build on his strong finish in the recent ICTSI Luisita Championship.

The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters gets going May 24 at the relatively flat but challenging layout in Pasay.

"I've always felt comfortable playing at Villamor, so hopefully I can have another good finish this year," said Jahns, who upended a slew of fancied rivals to earn a shot at the crown in the inaugural Match Play Invitational.

But a wrist injury kept him out of play in the first five tournaments of this year's Philippine Golf Tour, including The Country Club Invitational where he also placed second to now PGA Tour campaigner Tom Kim in 2019.

He marked his return with a joint 16th place finish at Luisita.

"I had an OK start at Luisita considering that the last event I played before was the Villamor Match Play and I only started playing again the week before the event due to injury," said Jahns. "Luisita was a good test for me to see if my wrist would handle tournament week again and it did."

That makes him a marked player in the upcoming P2.5 million event put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., given his length and patience that helped anchor his bid in the head-to-head duel.

"Yes, my length is definitely an advantage but I feel what it would come down to is approach and short game. If I am able to get closer to the hole with my wedges and short irons, I'll have a better chance making birdies," added Jahns.

Headlining the 66-player cast are

A birdie-hunt is expected in the 72-hole, stroke play championship TCC Invitational back-to-back winner Guido van der Valk and Jerson Balasabas, winner of the last ICTSI PH Masters in 2018.

A number of top players are competing overseas, including Match Play and Caliraya Springs leg champion Tony Lascuna, Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido and Luisita titlist Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que and Clyde Mondilla.

But the field of contenders is still deep, with Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaurala, Michael Bibat, Joenard Rates, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan and Iloilo stop champion Rupert Zaragosa all expected to be at their best.

Legend Frankie Miñoza and fellow former Masters titlist Robert Pactolerin are also in the fold with the former underscoring his readiness to contend again after finishing tied for seventh at Luisita.

