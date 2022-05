Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada helped the Philippines rally in the second half to beat Myanmar 2-1 on Saturday. Handout

The Philippine women's national football team took the bronze by pulling through in the second half of their match against Myanmar at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

The Filipinas had it 2-1 after trailing Myanmar in the first half.

It was Sarina Bolden who struck the equalizer in the 73rd minute.

Quinley Quezada then followed it up in the 76th minute for a 2-1 lead.

The Philippines bowed out of gold medal contention after losing to Thailand 3-0 in the semis.