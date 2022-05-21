Despite his advanced age, Santos continues to be productive on the court for NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau/file

In last season’s PBA Governors’ Cup, former league Most Valuable Player Arwind Santos emerged as a top scorer, rebounder and leader in blocks, averaging 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

His profile includes being a nine-time PBA champion, a nine-time league Mythical First Team member, and a seven-time All-Defensive Team member all before the age of 40.

But what’s Santos secret to staying power?

For Santos, his lovely better half, Ivette Iza Gavieres, was a big part of his playing longevity.

“Magaling lang talaga mag-alaga si misis,” Santos wrote in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

Now turning 41 on June 10, Santos also attributes the discipline he showed through the years as the biggest reason why he stays in tip-top shape.

His advanced age wasn’t a hindrance competing, as he even outduelled players who are younger, bigger and faster than him.

“Magaling rin ako mag-alaga ng katawan. Hindi ako umiinom ng alak, hindi naninigarilyo at bihira ring magpuyat,” added Santos. “Parati rin akong nagpapakundisyon.”

With Santos staying in deadly form, he was able to help NorthPort Batang Pier be competitive last season.

The 6-foot-4, “King Tamaraw”, who led Far Eastern University to three UAAP championships, is hoping to see the Batang Pier’s full potential come the league’s new season with a healthier and better Robert Bolick, a strong candidate for the Most Valuable Player award; incoming sophomores Jamie Malonzo and Troy Rike; veteran swing man Kevin Ferrer; and sixth overall rookie pick JM Calma providing youth, energy and athleticism to the NorthPort side.