Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna bagged a second bronze medal in chess at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Friday.

Frayna lost to Vietnam's Pham Le Thao in the semifinals of the women's individual blitz at Quang Ninh Exhibition Of Urban Planning & Expo to settle for third place.

She went through compatriot Shania Maer Mendoza Garcia and Vietnam's Hung Nguyen Thi Mai to secure a place in the silver medal round.

Earlier, Frayna secured a bronze with Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego after scoring 0.5-1.5 against Malaysia in women's rapid chess.