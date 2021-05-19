WNBL, NBL hope to open by end of June

MANILA, Philippines -- Organizers of the National Basketball League (NBL) and the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) are hoping that they can begin their seasons by the end of June.

The COVID-19 pandemic had greatly altered the plans of both leagues, which turned professional last year. The WNBL is the first professional basketball league for women in the Philippines.

According to WNBL/NBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal, their initial plan was to start their first pro seasons in May. Those plans had to be changed, however, when Metro Manila and nearby provinces were placed under enhanced community quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

READ: WNBL, NBL postpone opening of new season due to COVID-19

[https://news.abs-cbn.com/sports/03/24/21/wnbl-nbl-postpone-opening-of-new-season-due-to-covid-19]

"Medyo ngayon, parang lahat siguro, we're all starting again from zero," Montreal said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

At the moment, both leagues are in the process of getting their health and safety protocols approved by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), Montreal also said.

The agency, which regulates professional sports in the Philippines, is also inspecting the practice venues of all NBL and WNBL ball clubs.

"But hopefully, the target date will be on the last weekend of June 2021. Hopefully," said Montreal.

The league executive lamented the impact of the pandemic on professional leagues, not just the WNBL and NBL. Even the PBA and the Premier Volleyball League had to postpone the start to their seasons when COVID-19 cases spiked earlier in the year.

"We know naman that times are hard, especially during this pandemic. In fact, even the PBA that has all the means to proceed with the tournament, to start the tournament, is finding it really very hard to proceed," said Montreal.

While waiting for the go-signal from the government, the NBL and WNBL will instead hold a unique one-on-one competition this weekend at Bren Z Guiao Convention Center. The event will feature elements of boxing -- such as weight divisions -- while showcasing the skills and talents of both male and female players.

"I didn't have a hard time getting it approved by GAB," Montreal said of the event, which will see fewer than 50 people inside the venue.

"When it comes to the protocol, mas madali," she added. "Parang sabi namin, let's find an opportunity during this time of pandemic."

