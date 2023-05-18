NBA: Butler fuels Heat in 123-116 Game 1 win over Celtics

Jimmy Butler (22) of the Miami Heat is defended by Marcus Smart (36) of the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images via AFP

Jimmy Butler's 35 points and a scorching third quarter propelled the eighth-seeded Miami Heat to a 123-116 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday in game one of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Boston.

The Heat erased a 13-point second-quarter deficit to snatch home court advantage from the Celtics, out-scoring Boston, 46-25, in the third period to seize control.

Jayson Tatum, the 51-point hero of Boston's game-seven victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, scored 30 points, but he coughed up two crucial turnovers in the final minutes as the Heat turned the defensive screws.

Butler added five rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry each scored 15 points for Miami.

"Just shows the group of guys we have," Butler told broadcaster TNT of the strong, balanced effort. "So many different guys step up in so many different ways, night-in, night-out, we've been doing it all year."

Once again Butler got off to a hot start, his 12 first-quarter points marking his seventh game of these playoffs with a double-digit first period.

But it was a back-and-forth battle, neither team leading by more than four points in a first quarter that featured 13 lead changes and ended with the Celtics up, 30-28.

Tatum heated up in the second quarter as the Celtics pushed their lead to as many as 13 points before taking 66-57 lead into the break.

Boston out-scored Miami, 40-16, in the paint in the first half, Marcus Smart keeping their aggressive offense clicking with 10 first-half assists -- tying his career high for a half.

Robert Williams was among four Celtics players to score in double figures before halftime and his four offensive rebounds helped account for the Boston's 11-2 advantage in second-chance points.

The Heat responded with a vengeance in the third and led by 12 going into the final frame. Bedeviled by 11 first-half turnovers, the Heat had just one in the third period as they dominated every facet.

'Did our job'

Boston opened the fourth on a 7-0 run and were just four back with 2:31 remaining.

Martin drilled a corner three-pointer off a pass from Butler and after Tatum was whistled for traveling on back-to-back possessions Butler drained a three-point dagger that put Miami up by 10 with 1:03 to play.

Miami made 16 of 31 three-point attempts while the Celtics made just 10 of their 29 from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Brown, who scored 22 points for Boston, got a scare early in the fourth when a loose-ball scramble saw multiple players hit the court and he came up grimacing and holding his left forearm.

The Celtics will try to level the best-of-seven series when they host game two on Friday, but Butler said the Heat won't be content to leave Boston with a split of the first two games.

"We did our job tonight," Butler said. "But we've got another one to get in two days."

It's the third time in four years that the Heat and Celtics are meeting in the conference finals.

Last year Miami were the top seeds in the East while this year the Heat shook off an injury-plagued regular season to come through the play-in and grab the eighth seed, knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The Celtics, who edged Miami, 4-3, last year, are again seeded second as they try to get back to the NBA Finals after falling in the championship series last season to the Golden State Warriors.

The series winner will face either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers for the title.

