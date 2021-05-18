PBA: Despite delays by pandemic, Meralco's Bong Quinto gets college degree

Meralco's Bong Quinto finally earned his college degree more than two years after last playing for his alma mater, Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

Quinto was supposed to graduate in 2020 but the graduation rites were delayed by the pandemic.

"Finally!! After 1 year na paghihintay dahil sa pandemic natuloy din ang pinapangarap kong makapagtapos sa pag-aaral," the 6-foot-1 Meralco guard said in a Facebook post.

Quinto, who took up Marketing Management, thanked the school and his coaches for helping him get through his studies.

He said it has been an honor to earn a college degree from a prestigious school.

"Salamat Letran sa pagbago sa buhay ko. Salamat sa lahat ng mga taong tumulong sa akin para maabot ko ang pangarap ko," he said.

Quinto, who was described by his Meralco coach Norman Black as "one of their biggest draft steals," also thanked his parents and his fiancee.

"Salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo na ginawa niyo para mapatapos ako sa pag-aaral. Mama and Papa para sa inyo lahat ng 'yan. At sa mga kapatid kong mababait. Maraming salamat sa suporta at pag mamahal niyo sa akin. Mahal ko kayo lahat!" he said.

"At ang huli syempre ang pinakamamahal kong babae. Joyce Pestaño, maraming salamat sa pagiging magandang halimbawa pagdating sa pag-aaral."

The two got engaged last January.

FROM THE ARCHIVES