PBA: NLEX acquires Converge's 2023 first round pick

NLEX has shipped Tyrus Hill and David Murrell to Converge in exchange for a first round pick in next year's Rookie Draft.



MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have acquired Converge's first-round pick for the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft, the team announced on Tuesday.

NLEX will ship Filipino-American forward Tyrus Hill, whom they selected with the seventh overall pick in last Sunday's draft, along with David Murrell to the FiberXers.

The deal has been approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office, per NLEX general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao.

"Wala kasi kaming (first round) pick next year because we already dealt that to Phoenix in the Justin Chua deal," he explained.

With Murrell at Converge, the Road Warriors will have a spot for veteran guard Larry Fonacier.

Fonacier will return to the Road Warriors after suiting up for the Cavitex Braves in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. He last played in the full court game in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

