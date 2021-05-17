PBA: Jerrick Ahanmisi inks rookie deal with Magnolia

Adamson's Jerrick Ahanmisi was the 10th pick of the PBA Rookie Draft. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie guard Jerrick Ahanmisi on Monday finally signed a deal with the Magnolia Hotshots.

Ahanmisi, who established himself as one of the best shooters in the collegiate ranks, signed a two-year deal, as per his agent Teddy Archer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Magnolia selected Ahanmisi with the 10th pick of the PBA Rookie Draft in March. Ahanmisi played four seasons with Adamson University, making it to the Mythical Team in Season 81.

He and the Soaring Falcons failed to make it to the Final 4 in Season 82, and Ahanmisi initially said that he will return for his final season of eligibility.

He made an about face in February, however, citing the uncertainty regarding the upcoming UAAP season as one of the reasons for joining the Rookie Draft instead.

Ahanmisi, the younger brother of Alaska guard Maverick, joins a loaded Magnolia backcourt that already includes Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Jio Jalalon.

It was reported that the Hotshots also inked rookie free agent Loren Brill to a one-year contract.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: