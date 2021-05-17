Jordan Clarkson, Jalen Green to coach Filipino youth in Jr. NBA clinics

Fil-Am guards Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters and Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jr. NBA, the NBA's global youth basketball program, will return to the Philippines through the Jr. NBA Philippines online clinics.

The series of virtual basketball clinics for 13 to 17 year old boys and girls across the country will run on May 29 and June 12.

Registration is now live at www.jrnbaasia.com.

Filipino-American guards Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Green, most recently of the NBA G League Ignite, will join Jr. NBA coaches in leading Filipino youth through basketball drills.

Clarkson and Green will also participate in a life session and discuss the importance of fundamental skills training in their professional careers during the May 29 online event.

On June 12, WNBA legend Ticha Penicheiro will headline a Jr. NBA session designed for girls.

"We're excited to bring together players from across the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League to inspire our young athletes participating in the first-ever Jr. NBA Philippines Clinics Online," said Scott Levy, NBA Philippines' managing director.

"Shifting the Jr. NBA program to a virtual event will allow us to safely engage young boys and girls through basketball while continuing to promote the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle," he added.

Additionally, Jr. NBA Philippines will publish a series of videos beginning June 21 on the official Jr. NBA Philippines Facebook page, which will feature Clarkson, Penicheiro, former NBA coaches, local Jr. NBA coaches and sports science resource speakers discussing a range of sports-related topics including nutrition, psychology, diversity and inclusion among others.

In another new project, Jr. NBA Philippines will launch a social media contest to help identify 10 boys and 10 girls who will participate in the Jr. NBA Asia Pacific Camp Online, a one-day virtual basketball event that features advanced basketball instruction, skills challenges and interactive sessions with select NBA and WNBA players.

The Jr. NBA Asia Pacific Camp Online will be conducted on July 31 via a video conferencing platform, and will feature 120 participants from seven countries across the region including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Contest mechanics will be announced at a later date.

Clarkson was selected 46th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2014 NBA Draft and named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2015. Now a player for the top-seeded Jazz, Clarkson is averaging 18 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 65 games and is one of the contenders for Sixth Man of the Year.

Green played last season for G League Ignite, and averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game throughout the 2021 G League season.

As a member of the USA Basketball men’s junior national team, Green earned gold medals at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 and 2018 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cups and the 2017 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship. He was named MVP of the 2018 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Argentina.

Penicheiro, drafted second overall by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 1998 WNBA Draft, is a WNBA champion, four-time WNBA All-Star, three-time All-WNBA selection and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. Named as one of the WNBA"s Top 20 Players of All Time in 2016, Penicheiro spent 15 seasons in the WNBA with the Sacramento Monarchs, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky.

