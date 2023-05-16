SEAG: PH women's cricket team nabs another silver

The Philippine cricket team capped its 32nd Southeast Asian Games campaign Tuesday with a silver in the women’s T10 at the AZ Cricket Field in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The team lost to Thailand 11-13 in the final.

The team is composed of Alex Bobbi Smith, April Rose Saquilon, Catherine Bagaoisan, Jennifer Alumbro, Jhon Kate Andreano, Joelle Galapin, Johannah McCall, Jonna Eguid, Riza Penalba, and Romela Osabel.

The women’s 6-a-side team also captured a silver medal in cricket’s return to the biennial meet.